HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Hickory topped Meadville, 6-2, to continue their perfect start at 7-0.

Clay Wiesen homered and finished with another hit on the day. Johnny Leedham went 3 for 3 with a walk.

DJ Donatelli pitched five innings, striking out six batters. Luca Bertolasio struck out two Bulldogs in his inning of relief.

The Hornets will visit Oil City on Friday.