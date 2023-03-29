HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Expectations are once again high in Hermitage as Hickory returns much of their roster from 2022.
Coach Will Zachrich states, “We hope to improve upon our record (13-6) from last season and do our best to clinch the region and District 10. We have to play harder each game.”
The Hornets feature five batters who hit for over .375, a year ago. Kaelyn Fustos finished with 24 hits and 15 RBIs while batting .429. Hallie Miller, as a sophomore, led the team in hits (27) while belting a .415 average. Loren Myers and Madi Reardon batted .400 and .394, respectively, as Madey Myers hit for a .377 average.
“We have good lineup,” indicates Zachrich. “We should continue to get better as the season goes on. Our strength will be our [team] speed, we’ll just have to keep the on-base percentage high. We also have multiple pitchers (Loren Myers, Hallie Miller, Lydia Hallas, Madey Myers) and probably one of the best catchers (Layla McClung) in the district.”
Hickory Hornets Softball Preview
2022 Record: 13-6
2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Conneaut in District 10 (4A) quarterfinals
Coach: Will Zachrich
Key Returnees
Kaelyn Fustos, Senior
Loren Myers, Senior
Madi Reardon, Senior
Lydia Hallas, Junior
Hallie Miller, Junior
Maddie Trimboli, Junior
Layla McClung, Sophomore
Madey Myers, Sophomore
2023 Schedule
Mar. 28 – at Jamestown
Apr. 5 – Titusville
Apr. 6 – Grove City
Apr. 11 – Corry
Apr. 13 – Slippery Rock
Apr. 15 – at Franklin
Apr. 18 – Oil City
Apr. 20 – Sharon
Apr. 22 – at Oil City
Apr. 25 – Jamestown
Apr. 29 – at Titusville
May 2 – at Grove City
May 4 – at Corry
May 9 – at Slippery Rock
May 11 – Franklin
May 13 – Sharpsville
May 16 – at Sharon
May 18 – at Meadville