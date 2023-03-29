HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Expectations are once again high in Hermitage as Hickory returns much of their roster from 2022.

Coach Will Zachrich states, “We hope to improve upon our record (13-6) from last season and do our best to clinch the region and District 10. We have to play harder each game.”

The Hornets feature five batters who hit for over .375, a year ago. Kaelyn Fustos finished with 24 hits and 15 RBIs while batting .429. Hallie Miller, as a sophomore, led the team in hits (27) while belting a .415 average. Loren Myers and Madi Reardon batted .400 and .394, respectively, as Madey Myers hit for a .377 average.

“We have good lineup,” indicates Zachrich. “We should continue to get better as the season goes on. Our strength will be our [team] speed, we’ll just have to keep the on-base percentage high. We also have multiple pitchers (Loren Myers, Hallie Miller, Lydia Hallas, Madey Myers) and probably one of the best catchers (Layla McClung) in the district.”

Hickory Hornets Softball Preview

2022 Record: 13-6

2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Conneaut in District 10 (4A) quarterfinals

Coach: Will Zachrich

Key Returnees

Kaelyn Fustos, Senior

Loren Myers, Senior

Madi Reardon, Senior

Lydia Hallas, Junior

Hallie Miller, Junior

Maddie Trimboli, Junior

Layla McClung, Sophomore

Madey Myers, Sophomore

2023 Schedule

Mar. 28 – at Jamestown

Apr. 5 – Titusville

Apr. 6 – Grove City

Apr. 11 – Corry

Apr. 13 – Slippery Rock

Apr. 15 – at Franklin

Apr. 18 – Oil City

Apr. 20 – Sharon

Apr. 22 – at Oil City

Apr. 25 – Jamestown

Apr. 29 – at Titusville

May 2 – at Grove City

May 4 – at Corry

May 9 – at Slippery Rock

May 11 – Franklin

May 13 – Sharpsville

May 16 – at Sharon

May 18 – at Meadville