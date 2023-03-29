HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — Hickory welcomes back a strong senior class that registered a winning percentage last season of 83% (15-3).
Hornets shortstop Luca Betrolasio has committed to play baseball in college at St. Bonaventure. Tyson Djackovich (1B/P) and DJ Donatelli (2B/P) have also committed to play for the Westminster Titans.
The team also features a number of other key contributors from the senior class with the likes of Johnny Leedham (C), Zac Lanschak (IF/OF), Dennis Fedele (IF/OF/P) and Noah Jordan (OF) all returning.
“We expect to play smart and work together as a team in order to succeed,” coach Chris Manzo said. “The strength of our team will be with our [power] hitters and our [team] speed.”
The season gets underway versus Mercer at home.
Hickory Hornets Baseball Preview
2022 Record: 15-3
2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Franklin in District 10 (3A) Semifinals
Coach: Chris Manzo
Key Returnees
Luca Betrolasio, Senior
Tyson Djackovich, Senior
DJ Donatelli, Senior
Dennis Fedele, Senior
Noah Jordan, Senior
Zac Lanschak, Senior
Johnny Leedham, Senior
2023 Schedule
Mar. 30 – Mercer
Apr. 5 – at Titusville
Apr. 6 – at Karns City
Apr. 10 – Wilmington
Apr. 12 – Grove City
Apr. 14 – at Oil City
Apr. 17 – Sharon
Apr. 19 – at Franklin
Apr. 21 – Mohawk
Apr. 24 – Slippery Rock
May 1 – Titusville
May 3 – at Grove City
May 8 – Oil City
May 10 – at Sharon
May 15 – at Franklin
May 17 – at Slippery Rock
May 18 – at Sharpsville