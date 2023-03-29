HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — Hickory welcomes back a strong senior class that registered a winning percentage last season of 83% (15-3).

Hornets shortstop Luca Betrolasio has committed to play baseball in college at St. Bonaventure. Tyson Djackovich (1B/P) and DJ Donatelli (2B/P) have also committed to play for the Westminster Titans.

The team also features a number of other key contributors from the senior class with the likes of Johnny Leedham (C), Zac Lanschak (IF/OF), Dennis Fedele (IF/OF/P) and Noah Jordan (OF) all returning.

“We expect to play smart and work together as a team in order to succeed,” coach Chris Manzo said. “The strength of our team will be with our [power] hitters and our [team] speed.”

The season gets underway versus Mercer at home.

Hickory Hornets Baseball Preview

2022 Record: 15-3

2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Franklin in District 10 (3A) Semifinals

Coach: Chris Manzo

Key Returnees

Luca Betrolasio, Senior

Tyson Djackovich, Senior

DJ Donatelli, Senior

Dennis Fedele, Senior

Noah Jordan, Senior

Zac Lanschak, Senior

Johnny Leedham, Senior

2023 Schedule

Mar. 30 – Mercer

Apr. 5 – at Titusville

Apr. 6 – at Karns City

Apr. 10 – Wilmington

Apr. 12 – Grove City

Apr. 14 – at Oil City

Apr. 17 – Sharon

Apr. 19 – at Franklin

Apr. 21 – Mohawk

Apr. 24 – Slippery Rock

May 1 – Titusville

May 3 – at Grove City

May 8 – Oil City

May 10 – at Sharon

May 15 – at Franklin

May 17 – at Slippery Rock

May 18 – at Sharpsville