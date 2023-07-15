HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Hornets’ 2023 soccer schedules for both girls and boys are below:

2023 Girls’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 29 – Cambridge Springs

• Aug. 31 – General McLane

• Sept. 2 – Moe Rosensteel Memorial (at Norwin)

• Sept. 7 – Wilmington

• Sept. 12 – at Mercer

• Sept. 14 – Greenville

• Sept. 18 – at Grove City

• Sept. 20 – Slippery Rock

• Sept. 26 – at Conneaut

• Sept. 28 – at Sharon

• Oct. 2 – at Greenville

• Oct. 4 – Grove City

• Oct. 5 – at Meadville

• Oct. 10 – at Slippery Rock

• Oct. 12 – Sharpsville

• Oct. 14 – at Seneca

• Oct. 16 – Sharon

• Oct. 18 – Eisenhower

2023 Boys’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 26 – at General McLane

• Aug. 30 – Erie

• Sept. 6 – at West Middlesex

• Sept. 7 – at Wilmington

• Sept. 9 – at Mercer

• Sept. 12 – Sharon

• Sept. 19 – Greenville

• Sept. 21 – at Grove City

• Sept. 25 – Slippery Rock

• Sept. 27 – at Conneaut

• Oct. 3 – at Sharon

• Oct. 5 – at Greenville

• Oct. 7 – Harbor Creek

• Oct. 9 – Grove City

• Oct. 11 – at Slippery Rock

• Oct. 17 – Conneaut

Hickory High School

Nickname: The Hornets

Colors: Red and Black

School address: 640 N Hermitage Rd, Hermitage, PA 16148

Stadium location: 640 N Hermitage Rd, Hermitage, PA 16148

