Hickory High School Girls’ Basketball Preview

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – During coach Matt Fabian’s first four years at the helm, the Hornets posted a winning percentage of 59.2% (58-40). However, last year, Hickory finished with their first losing season since 2009-10 (6-15).

“We have an experienced team back,” states Fabian. “We’re hoping to make a lot of noise in our region and district. We lost our only senior Aniyah Anderson to graduation. It’ll be hard to replace Aniyah’s athletic ability but we can do it if the girls rally around one another.”

Last year’s season came to an end in the District 10 Quarterfinal round where the Hornets fell to Harbor Creek, 56-23.

Hickory returns four starters in seniors Emily Duncan and Kenzie Gustas along with juniors Kaelyn Fustos and Malana Beach.

Coach Fabian points out, “I’m really hoping my seniors step up and lead this team to some big victories. They have the potential to do so and I believe they’ll step up in the big moments.”

The Hornets will open play this winter with the Fort LeBoeuf Tip-Off Tournament on December 10.

Hickory Hornets

Head Coach: Matt Fabian

2020-21 Record: 9-13

2021-22 Schedule

Dec. 10 – at Fort LeBoeuf Tip-Off Tournament

Dec. 11 – at Fort LeBoeuf Tip-Off Tournament

Dec. 13 – at Mercer

Dec. 16 – Sharon

Dec. 20 – at Farrell

Dec. 23 – at Lakeview

Dec. 28 – Hickory’s Sally Ward Holiday Classic

Dec. 29 – Hickory’s Sally Ward Holiday Classic

Jan. 3 – at Meadville

Jan. 6 – Oil City

Jan. 10 – Grove City

Jan. 12 – Union

Jan. 17 – Conneaut

Jan. 20 – at Franklin

Jan. 24 – at Slippery Rock

Jan. 27 – Meadville

Jan. 31 – at Oil City

Feb. 3 – at Grove City

Feb. 5 – at Wilmington

Feb. 10 – at Conneaut

Feb. 14 – Franklin

Feb. 17 – Slippery Rock