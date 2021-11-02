Hickory High School Girls’ Basketball Preview

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – During coach Matt Fabian’s first four years at the helm, the Hornets posted a winning percentage of 59.2% (58-40). However, last year, Hickory finished with their first losing season since 2009-10 (6-15).
“We have an experienced team back,” states Fabian. “We’re hoping to make a lot of noise in our region and district. We lost our only senior Aniyah Anderson to graduation. It’ll be hard to replace Aniyah’s athletic ability but we can do it if the girls rally around one another.”
Last year’s season came to an end in the District 10 Quarterfinal round where the Hornets fell to Harbor Creek, 56-23.
Hickory returns four starters in seniors Emily Duncan and Kenzie Gustas along with juniors Kaelyn Fustos and Malana Beach.
Coach Fabian points out, “I’m really hoping my seniors step up and lead this team to some big victories. They have the potential to do so and I believe they’ll step up in the big moments.”
The Hornets will open play this winter with the Fort LeBoeuf Tip-Off Tournament on December 10.
Hickory Hornets
Head Coach: Matt Fabian
2020-21 Record: 9-13
2021-22 Schedule
Dec. 10 – at Fort LeBoeuf Tip-Off Tournament
Dec. 11 – at Fort LeBoeuf Tip-Off Tournament
Dec. 13 – at Mercer
Dec. 16 – Sharon
Dec. 20 – at Farrell
Dec. 23 – at Lakeview
Dec. 28 – Hickory’s Sally Ward Holiday Classic
Dec. 29 – Hickory’s Sally Ward Holiday Classic
Jan. 3 – at Meadville
Jan. 6 – Oil City
Jan. 10 – Grove City
Jan. 12 – Union
Jan. 17 – Conneaut
Jan. 20 – at Franklin
Jan. 24 – at Slippery Rock
Jan. 27 – Meadville
Jan. 31 – at Oil City
Feb. 3 – at Grove City
Feb. 5 – at Wilmington
Feb. 10 – at Conneaut
Feb. 14 – Franklin
Feb. 17 – Slippery Rock