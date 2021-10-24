Hickory High School Basketball schedules

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Hickory High School basketball games:

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Dec. 14 – at George Junior Republic

Dec. 17 – Wilmington

Dec. 21 – at Sharpsville

Jan. 4 – Franklin

Jan. 7 – Greenville

Jan. 8 – First Christian

Jan. 11 – at Meadville

Jan. 13 – Grove City

Jan. 15 – at Slippery Rock

Jan. 18 – at Sharon

Jan. 21 – George Junior Republic

Jan. 25 – at Wilmington

Jan. 28 – Sharpsville

Feb. 1 – at Franklin

Feb. 4 – at Greenville

Feb. 5 – Ron Galbreath Classic at Westminster

Feb. 11 – at Grove City

Feb. 15 – Slippery Rock

Feb. 18 – Sharon

2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Dec. 10 – at Fort LeBoeuf Tip-Off Tournament

Dec. 11 – at Fort LeBoeuf Tip-Off Tournament

Dec. 13 – at Mercer

Dec. 16 – Sharon

Dec. 20 – at Farrell

Dec. 23 – at Lakeview

Dec. 28 – Hickory’s Sally Ward Holiday Classic

Dec. 29 – Hickory’s Sally Ward Holiday Classic

Jan. 3 – at Meadville

Jan. 6 – Oil City

Jan. 10 – Grove City

Jan. 12 – Union

Jan. 17 – Conneaut

Jan. 20 – at Franklin

Jan. 24 – at Slippery Rock

Jan. 27 – Meadville

Jan. 31 – at Oil City

Feb. 3 – at Grove City

Feb. 5 – at Wilmington

Feb. 10 – at Conneaut

Feb. 14 – Franklin

Feb. 17 – Slippery Rock

Hickory High School

Nickname: The Hornets

Colors: Black and Red

School address:- 640 N Hermitage Rd, Hermitage, PA 16148

