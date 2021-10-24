Hickory High School Basketball schedules

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Hickory High School basketball games:
2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule
Dec. 14 – at George Junior Republic
Dec. 17 – Wilmington
Dec. 21 – at Sharpsville
Jan. 4 – Franklin
Jan. 7 – Greenville
Jan. 8 – First Christian
Jan. 11 – at Meadville
Jan. 13 – Grove City
Jan. 15 – at Slippery Rock
Jan. 18 – at Sharon
Jan. 21 – George Junior Republic
Jan. 25 – at Wilmington
Jan. 28 – Sharpsville
Feb. 1 – at Franklin
Feb. 4 – at Greenville
Feb. 5 – Ron Galbreath Classic at Westminster
Feb. 11 – at Grove City
Feb. 15 – Slippery Rock
Feb. 18 – Sharon
2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule
Dec. 10 – at Fort LeBoeuf Tip-Off Tournament
Dec. 11 – at Fort LeBoeuf Tip-Off Tournament
Dec. 13 – at Mercer
Dec. 16 – Sharon
Dec. 20 – at Farrell
Dec. 23 – at Lakeview
Dec. 28 – Hickory’s Sally Ward Holiday Classic
Dec. 29 – Hickory’s Sally Ward Holiday Classic
Jan. 3 – at Meadville
Jan. 6 – Oil City
Jan. 10 – Grove City
Jan. 12 – Union
Jan. 17 – Conneaut
Jan. 20 – at Franklin
Jan. 24 – at Slippery Rock
Jan. 27 – Meadville
Jan. 31 – at Oil City
Feb. 3 – at Grove City
Feb. 5 – at Wilmington
Feb. 10 – at Conneaut
Feb. 14 – Franklin
Feb. 17 – Slippery Rock
Hickory High School
Nickname: The Hornets
Colors: Black and Red
School address:- 640 N Hermitage Rd, Hermitage, PA 16148
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
For more information, visit the Hermitage School District website.
If you have corrections to the HHS basketball schedule please contact support.