HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Hickory boys basketball team had its 41-game region win streak snapped on Tuesday, falling to Franklin 81-69.

Hickory trailed by eight in the second quarter but went on a quick run to take a 32-30 lead into the half.

But in the third quarter, Franklin exploded for 33 points, taking a 63-51 lead to the third quarter that the Hornets couldn’t overcome.

Joey Fazzone led Hickory with a career-high 24 points while Aiden Enoch had 17 and Jackson Prtys added 15.

For Franklin, Damon Curry had a team-high 20 points while Luke Guth had 19.

The loss drops Hickory to 4-2 overall on the season.