SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Grove City and Hickory girls track and field teams will share the District 10 3A team title.

Grove City and Hickory both finished with 127 points.

McDowell came in third with 123 points, followed by Meadville with 83.

Grove City’s relay team of Abigail Nichols, Abby Steffler, Katie Feng and Alayna Bishop took home the gold in the 4×400.

Nichols also finished in first place in the 300 meter hurdles, long jump and triple jump.

Steffler came in first in the 1600 meter run and 800 meter run, as well.

Hickory’s relay team of Bailey Wier, Isabella Gingras, Jillian White and Noelle Dahlstrom were crowed District 10 Champions in the 4×800 relay.

Myrah Burns took home gold in the 100 meter hurdles.

Christie Boren won the Disrict 10 title in the 400 m dash.

Paige Griffith finished in first in the high jump.