Hickory grad, Slippery Rock product falls short of qualifying for 2021 Olympics

EUGENE, Oregon (WKBN) – Hickory grad and Slippery Rock track and field standout Danielle Collier fell short of qualifying for the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Friday.

Collier was trying to make the U.S. Olympic team in the Javelin Throw.

Her first throw came in at 47.29 meters. On her second throw her foot slipped, causing her to fault. On her final throw, Collier’s attempt ballooned into a headwind, according to the SRU athletic department.

The former Hornet shattered both the school and conference record with a throw of over 50 meters this past season, making Collier a National Champion. It was also the 8th longest javelin throw in Division Two women’s history.

