HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – 2019 Hickory graduate Jeremy Kornbau has always had a need for speed.

“I’ve always been racing something — dirt bikes, four-wheelers and go-karts,” Kornbau said. “So, now that you get older, the toys get bigger.”

Following in his family’s footsteps, Kornbau started racing sprint cars in high school.

“My grandpa had a car and his brothers back in the 1970s,” Kornbau added. “They raced all through the ’70s and then my brother started racing when he was in high school and I kind of took over after him.”

After six years of racing, the highlight of Kornbau’s career came this past May when he picked up his first feature win.

“You could probably hear me screaming over my car running, it was so loud,” he said. “I was sure pumped up and passed the scales and tech and everything and rode on the front stretch. That was a great moment to see in front of the crowd… finally.”

So far this season, Kornbau has placed in the top three in every race. Now that he has had a taste of victory, he’s hungry for more.

“After I won, the next week I ran third and everybody was asking me what happened,” he added. “I said, ‘Well, I mean, third still isn’t too bad,’ but I guess now they expect you to win every week now once you’ve done it. So, that’s what the plan is.”