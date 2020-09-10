Hickory golf standout sets course record in Hornets’ victory

Hickory Junior golf standout McKenzie Gustas led the Hornets to victory at the Tam O'Shanter High School Girls Invitational.

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Hickory Junior golf standout McKenzie Gustas led the Hornets to victory at the Tam O’Shanter High School Girls Invitational.

Gustas shot a new Tam O’Shanter Women’s course record of 66 on the par 72 layout. Her round included 8 birdies.

The previous course record of 68 was shot in the 1960s by New Castle native, Maureen Riley.

Gustas led her teammates to the championship along with 4th place finisher Sasha Petrochko, who shot a 75. Leah Benson finished in fifth place with a 78.



South Fayette finished 2nd with 239. Villa third with 259.



Columbiana was 4th with a 303, and Reynolds came in fifth with a 307.

