STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WKBN) – For the third consecutive year, the Hickory Hornets girls golf team claimed the PIAA AA girls state championship.

Hickory won in convincing fashion after beating out second-place Fairview by 25 strokes and notching a score of just four-over par.

Led by Sasha Petrochko (71 final round score) Ava Liburdi (73) and Luciana Masters (76) along with Madeline Myers and Vianna Miller, the team posted a total score of 220.

Petrochko, Liburdi and Masters have been apart all three state championship winning teams dating back to 2021.

Both Petrochko and Masters also finished top ten individually on Tuesday for the second straight year.