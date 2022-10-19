STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Hickory girls golf team captured the PIAA Class 2A girls golf state championship on Wednesday.

Hickory shot 20-over par, 28 shots better than second place Mercyhurst Prep.

It is their second straight state championship.

Leading the way for the Hornets were Sasha Petrochko (+6), Luciana Masters (+6) and Ava Liburdi (+8).

Petrochko and Masters both finished in the top ten of the individual state tournament on Tuesday.

On the boys side, Lakeview earned a sixth-place finish in Class 2A with a score of 55-over.