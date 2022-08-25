YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hickory Girls Golf traveled to Youngstown to take on Ursuline in a match-play event.

Ursuline’s Daniella Patrone draining this deep putt on Hole 2, she would finish second for the Irish with a 48.

Hole 3, Hickory’s Sasha Petrochko after laying up, chips in for a birdie, before draining a putt on the next hole for back-to-back birdies.

Then, a few holes later after teammate Luciana Masters stuck it close after hitting the pin on her second shot, Petrochko successfully does the same with her third shot and tapped in for birdie on Par 5.

Masters would eagle and the sophomore would finish with a 36, while Petrochko lead all golfers with a 32 as Hickory heads back to Pennsylvania with the matchplay win over the Irish 156 – 191.