Hickory freshman wrestler brings home state title

Four Hickory wrestlers medaled at the state championships this weekend, including Louie Gill who won a state title

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Hickory High School welcomed home their state wrestling medalist Saturday afternoon, including state champion Louie Gill.

The freshman won the state championship in the Class 2A 106-pound weight class by a 6-2 decision.

He was one of four medalist for the Hickory wrestling team in the championships, which is a new program record.

Connor Saylor finished 6th in the 126-pound weight class, Carter Gill 7th in the 145 and Justin O’Neill 8th in the 113.

Friends and family gathered at the school and welcomed them as they turned off State Street into the school with a police escort.