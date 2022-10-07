GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Hickory forced six turnovers as the Hornets came away with a 24-14 victory over Grove City.

The Hornets (3-4) had dropped their previous four contests after opening the season by posting two wins over Harbor Creek and Franklin.

Hickory jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on a pair of Will Acrie touchdowns. First, a 32-yard catch from Logan Woods by Acrie gave the Hornets their first score. Then, it was a 4-yard touchdown run by Acrie.

Anthony Nemec cut the Hickory lead in half as he scored from 10 yards out for Grove City.

Nash Porada caught a 21-yard touchdown from Zander Telesz for Hickory before Nathan Greer returned the ensuing kickoff 77 yards to get the Eagles within 7 points (21-14).

Lukas Jones extended Hickory’s lead to 10 points on a successful 34-yard field goal with 6:19 remaining in the third quarter (24-14).

The Eagles suffered their first loss in four games as they drop to 4-3. Grove City will play on the road in each of their final two weeks of the season – at Sharpsville (next week) and at Wilmington (on October 14).

Hickory will welcome Greenville next week.