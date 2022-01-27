HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Hickory football standout Jackson Pryts has verbally committed to continue his career in the Big Ten at Penn State.

He made the announcement on social media on Thursday night.

In 11 games for the Hornets last season, Pryts caught 39 passes for 631 yards and nine touchdowns.

Defensively, Pryts amassed a team-high 113 tackles with two sacks and a pair of interceptions.



Pryts chose the Nittany Lions over Pittsburgh and Cornell.

His father, Ed Pryts, was a three-year starter at Penn State. His brother, Andrew Pryts, played college football at Stanford.