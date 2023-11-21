HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Hickory football won their first district championship since 2020 after beating Sharon, 14-6, and the team is hungry for more.

“My message to them today in our team meeting was, ‘Are you satisfied?'” said Hickory head coach Bill Dungee. “Are you satisfied with just winning the district or you want to take this as far as you can take it?”

Players, such as Keenan Scullin, echoed Coach Dungee’s words.

“It’s always the expectation of practice on Thanksgiving,” said Scullin. “Just, it feels nice to check that off and then keep moving forward towards our other goals.”

Coach Dungee has instilled into his players this season that their progress is just a check off the list.

Senior running back/linebacker Sean Kennedy said the loss in 2020 still doesn’t sit well.

“State playoffs is where we were in 2020, we lost in the first round,” said Kennedy. “But our time is now, we got to win. We got to go as far as we possibly can.”

Hickory has its experienced players in Scullin, Kennedy and more, but Kennedy said recently that the younger players have made an immediate impact.

“You don’t even got to tell Jadon [Phillips] nothing. He’s a player, so he’s already ready,” said Kennedy.

Freshman Jadon Phillips is fresh off an interception for a touchdown in last week’s win versus Sharon. Phillips said the team should not doubt their younger talent.

“It just shows everybody below us that just because you’re a freshman, you can play,” said Phillips. “If you come prepared and you work hard, you will get on the field.”

Freshmen like Phillips have given the team an extra spark, but Kennedy said the seniors have set the tone.

“We install into the young guys, this isn’t a game, like, it’s OK to have fun, but like, this is serious,” said Kennedy. “Everything is serious and personal.”

Players and coaches alike said they are prepared to turn their thoughts into actions.

“It means the world. It’s another week of football, could be for my entire life,” said Scullin.

“We’re trying to handle business this week and that takes just a lot of focus,” said Phillips. “Just got to block out the outside noise.”

Coach Dungee said they will back up their talk.

“Ultimate goal is to win a state championship. We don’t take that lightly or that’s not just lip service,” said Dungee.

Hickory plays Central at Mansion Park Altoona on Friday, Nov. 24, at 7 p.m.