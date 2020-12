Hickory football honored with three All-State selections

QB Michael Henwood, receiver Ramarion Whitehead, and linebacker Jackson Pryts all made the cut in Class 3A

HERMITAGE, Pa (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Football Writers named their top players from the 2020 high school football season, with three different Hickory Hornets named All State in Class 3A.

Earning the prestigious honor was quarterback Michael Henwood, receiver Ramarion Whitehead, and linebacker Jackson Pryts. Below is the complete list of the All-State team.

2020 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 3A All-State Team

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Michael Henwood, Hickory — 6-2, 175 senior

K.J. Riley, Danville — 6-1, 195 senior

Jeff Hoenstine, Central Martinsburg — 5-10, 171 sophomore

Jake Hall, North Schuylkill — 6-0, 215 junior

Ameer Dudley, Central Valley — 6-2, 196 senior

Running Back

Zane Janiszewski, Western Wayne — 5-11, 195 senior

Matt Frauen, Notre Dame-Green Pond — 6-1, 190 senior

Rocco Pulizzi, Montoursville — 6-0, 190 junior

Josh Chowansky, North Schuylkill — 5-8, 170 junior

Landon Alexander, Central Valley — 5-11, 181 junior

Wide Receiver

Ramarion Whitehead, Hickory — 6-1, 165 junior

Damon Gripp, Tyrone — 6-3, 185 senior

Chad Parton, Salisbury — 5-11, 180 senior

Carson Persing, Danville — 5-8, 155 sophomore

Tight End

CJ Dippre, Lakeland — 6-5, 250 senior

Offensive Line

Dustin Wallace, North Schuylkill — 6-0, 235 senior

Ian Wright, Athens — 6-6, 302 senior

Hunter Hanna, Montoursville — 6-2, 220 junior

Eli Podgorski, South Park — 6-3, 263 senior

Garrett Bauer, St. Mary’s — 6-1, 268 senior

Jack Feightner, Wyomissing — 6-2, 200 senior

Athlete

Mercury Swaim, Bedford — 6-0, 190 junior

Shea Morgan, Pine Grove — 5-10, 155 senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Chase Whatton, Elizabeth-Forward — 6-4, 235 senior

Devin Atkinson, Lancaster Catholic — 6-0, 215 senior

Aeden Holler, Loyalsock — 6-4, 220 senior

Steven Olexy, Wyomissing — 6-0, 240 senior

Sean Fitzsimmons, Central Valley — 6-3, 275 junior

Linebacker

Mason Raup, Danville — 5-11, 175 sophomore

Darren Brunner, Wyomissing — 6-1, 195 senior

Brody Robinson, Pine Grove — 5-10, 210 senior

Dylan Bennett, Montoursville — 6-4, 220 senior

Evan Niedrowski, Wyomissing — 6-2, 240 senior

Jackson Pryts, Hickory — 6-4, 205 junior

Defensive Back

Zach Zechman, Wyomissing — 6-0, 175 senior

Myles Walker, Central Valley — 5-10, 158 senior

Steven Ressler, Bedford — 6-0, 185 senior

Stephon Hall, Central Valley — 6-2, 177 senior

Specialist

Aidan Cirulli, Wyomissing — 5-11, 175 senior

Athlete

Jordan Auman, Wyomissing — 5-11, 170 senior

Dillon Young, Montoursville — 6-1, 170 senior

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ameer Dudley, Central Valley

COACH OF THE YEAR: Mark Lyons, Central Valley