Peyton Mele led the way with 20

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Peyton Mele led all scorers with 20 as Hickory improves to 2-1 following their 66-29 win over George Junior Republic. Mele also had 6 caroms and 2 assists. Donald Whitehead put together a stat line of 16 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds and 2 steals. Jaylen Jarvie added 12 points and 7 rebounds as well.

The Hornets will play next against Boardman at the United Way Holiday Classic tomorrow at Poland at 3:30 pm.