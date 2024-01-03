HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Marco Miller and Rylan Dye combined for 14 points in the fourth quarter as Hickory posted a 61-57 win over Farrell.

Trevor Borowicz, Dye and Miller all contributed 13 points for the Hornets. Noah Kovac also scored 7 points.

Winners of four consecutive games, Hickory (8-2)will welcome Youngstown East on Jan. 12.

Danny Odem (20) and Julius Phillips (18) collected a total of 38 points for Farrell.

The Steelers (5-2) – who were seeking its fourth win in a row Wednesday night – will travel to Sharpsville next Tuesday to face the Blue Devils.