SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – After trailing 6-0, Hickory rattled off 21 straight points to take the lead in a 28-18 win over Sharpsville on the road for their fourth consecutive win.

Hornets quarterback Zander Telesz threw for 127 yards and a touchdown while adding another 116 rushing yards and a rushing score.

Sean Kennedy also added a two rushing touchdown and 38 yards for Hickory while Luke Nevil hauled in an 82 yard touchdown pass in the first half.

For Sharpsville, Caullin Summers threw for 72 yards and two touchdown passes while running for another 167 yards and one score.

Jaiden White also added 67 yards rushing while Dalton Byerly caught five passes for 40 yards and two touchdowns.

The Blue Devils fall to 5-4 on the season and 3-4 in District 10 Region 3 play and will travel to Fort LeBoeuf next Friday for the regular season finale.

Hickory moves to 7-2 overall and 5-2 in D10 R3, pulling them even with Grove City and Sharon for second behind unbeaten Farrell.