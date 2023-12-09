POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Hickory flies past Girard in dominate win, 55-25, in the first matchup of the United Way Holiday Basketball classic.

Hickory’s Landon Bean had a double-double, scoring 13 points with 13 rebounds. Trevor Borowitz led the team in scoring with 16 points and Rylan Dye also scored 13 points with two assists.

Girard’s Ahmad Curd and Stephen Sims both scored 5 points, while Nick Rafferty scored 3 points.

Next, Hickory plays at New Castle, Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m. Girard is set to play at South Range also on Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.