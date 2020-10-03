Hickory clinches share of Region 3; Henwood becomes schools’ all-time leading passer

GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Hickory clinches at least a share of the Region 3 title following their 28-7 win over Grove City.

Michael Henwood became Hickory’s all-time leading passer by surpassing Luke Brennan this evening. Henwood completed three touchdown passes including a pair of 60-yard tosses to Matt Cannone and Ramarion Whitehead. Rocco Iacino caught a touchdown and also ran one in from a yard out.

The Hornets (4-0) are off to the best start since 2016 (11-0). Hickory had scored 40-plus points in each of their first three games of the season.

Hickory won their first meeting with Grove City of the season on September 11 at home (41-21).

The Eagles’ 2-game win streak was snapped as they fall to 2-2 on the season.

Scoring Chart

Hickory, 28-7

First Quarter

H – Matt Cannone, 61-yard TD catch from Michael Henwood (H 7-0)

Second Quarter

H – Rocco Iacino, 11-yard TD catch from Michael Henwood (H 14-0)

H – Rocco Iacino, 1-yard TD run (H 21-0)

Fourth Quarter

H – Ramarion Whitehead, 63-yard TD catch from Michael Henwood (H 28-0)

G – Logan Breese, 5-yard TD run (H 28-7)

Upcoming Schedules

Hickory

Oct. 9 – Sharon

Oct. 17 – Slippery Rock

Grove City

Oct. 9 – at Slippery Rock

Oct. 16 – Sharon