MEADVILLE, Penn. (WKBN) – For the third time in four years, the Hickory girls golf team secured a District-10’s Class 2A Team title at The Country Club of Meadville to edge out Mercyhurst Prep 244-262.

The Hornets were led by junior Sasha Petrochko shooting a 77, firing the fourth best score in the field.

Luciana Masters wasn’t far behind her teammate, finishing with a 79, good enough for fifth place in the team portion of the event.

Ava Liburdi also finished with an 88, Ava Milkos with a 97 and Madey Myers shot a 99 for Hickory.

Petrochko, Masters, Milkos and Liburdi will all move on to Day 2 of the D10 Individual Championships this Saturday.

The Hickory girls golf team won D10 Team titles in 2019, 2021 and now 2022.