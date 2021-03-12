Hickory boys win third straight District 10 title

With the win, Hickory improves to 21-3 overall on the season

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Hickory edged Harbor Creek 39-34 Friday night in the District 10 Class 4A Championship game.

It is the third consecutive year that the Hornets have won a District 10 title.

Peyton Mele led the way with 16 points while Jackson Pryts added eight points in the win. Connor Evans tallied five rebounds and three steals in the win.

The Hornets advance to host District 6 Champion Johnstown in the PIAA State Quarterfinals on Friday night. Game time is yet to be announced.