WEXFORD, Pa. (WKBN) – Hickory fell to defending state champion Belle Vernon 42-16 in the PIAA Class 3A state semifinals at North Allegheny High School on Friday night.

Belle Vernon opened the scoring in the first quarter when Braden Laux found the end zone on a 3-yard touchdown run, giving the Leopards a 7-0 lead.

Hickory got on the board in the second quarter when kicker Lukas Jones connected on a 33-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 7-3.

Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin answered right back with a 20-yard touchdown run. The extra point was no good, but the Leopards held a 13-3 lead.

Later in the second quarter, the Leopards added another rushing touchdown when Jake Gedekoh raced in from 60 yards out. The 2-point conversion gave Belle Vernon a 21-3 advantage.

With just under four minutes left in the first half, Laux connected with Martin on a 39-yard touchdown pass, increasing the lead to 28-3.

Halfway through the third quarter, Laux plunged in for a 1-yard touchdown to give Belle Vernon a 35-3 lead.

Following a 1-yard touchdown run by Laux to open the third, Hickory bounced back. Kelvin Morrison returned a kickoff 93 yards for the score.

A short time later, the Hornets scored via the passing attack. Zander Telesz hit Parker Hilliard for a 10-yard touchdown pass, which cut the Hornet deficit to 35-16.

Belle Vernon’s Kole Doppelheuer tallied a 10-yard touchdown to start the scoring in the fourth quarter to make it a 42-16 lead for the Leopards.

With the loss, Hickory’s season comes to an end with a record of 11-3.

Belle Vernon improves to 12-1 on the campaign. The Leopards advance to face District 11 champion Northwestern Lehigh in the PIAA Class 3A state championship game on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 1 p.m. at Cumberland Valley High School.