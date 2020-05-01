Breaking News
Hickory basketball duo earns All-State honors

Sports

Hickory basketball standouts Donald Whitehead and Peyton Mele earned All-State honors in Class 4A

Donald Whitehead and Peyton Mele

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Hickory basketball standouts Donald Whitehead and Peyton Mele earned All-State honors in Class 4A.

Whitehead averaged 21 points per game his senior season with five assists and three steals per contest.

He ended his career second on Hickory’s all-time scoring list.

Mele, a junior, was named to the Class 4A Third Team. He posted an average of 15.4 points per game this season for the Hornets.

Hickory posted a record of 23-4 and advanced to the PIAA Class 4A State Quarterfinals before the tournament was abruptly halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

