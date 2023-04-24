HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Trailing by 2 entering the bottom half of the ninth (5-3), Hickory came away with 3-runs to post a 6-5 victory over Slippery Rock.

The Hornets scored their final run on a bases loaded walk issued to Joey Cidila. Hickory has won seven of their last eight outings.

The Hornets were led by DJ Donatelli and Zac Lanshcak, who both closed out their night with a pair of hits. Donatelli hit a homerun. Luca Bertolasio went 1-1 with two walks and two runs scored.

Austin McKinney tossed 6 1/3 innings while striking out six and permitting just four hits. Dennis Fedele finished the game by registering the final two outs and recording the win.

On Wednesday, the Hornets are scheduled to play at Conneaut.