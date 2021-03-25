Hickory baseball has high-hopes for a successful season

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – With five returning contributors from their district finalist team in 2019, the Hornets expect to contend for the district championship once again.

“There’s a ton of excitement and enthusiasm entering this season,” states coach Robert States. “We have a talented team that has a good mix of older players with experience along with talented sophomores and freshmen. We’ll finally get to play on our brand-new, artificial turf field, which was ready ahead of last season.”

Four seniors are back, including Nick Osborne, who led the pitching staff in almost every category two years ago. Osborne finished with a 6-1 record and posted a 2.33 ERA in 36 innings of work. Osborne also hit for a .310 average (13-42) while driving in 13 runs.

Connor Evans (2B/P) and Matt Jordan (OF) each played in all 19 games as sophomores in 2019. Brandon Boyles (OF/P) is back as well for his senior campaign.

Clay Wiesen (SS) and Joey Fazzone (1B/P) return as juniors this year. Wiesen hit for a .377 average (23-61), scored 25 runs, hit 3 homers, closed out the year with 6 doubles and 19 RBIs as a freshman.

In 2019, the team hit for a combined average of .317 and had 55 extra base hits (21 of which were homeruns).

With the state title run that the Hickory basketball team has experienced, eight players haven’t yet practiced with the team. “Obviously, this presents issues in terms of preparation for the baseball season,” says States. “I’m excited at all the experience those guys are getting and to see how that can contribute to the winning culture we are trying to cultivate with the baseball team.”

Head Coach: Robert States, 1st year

2019 Record: 14-5 (6-2), 2nd place in Region 2

2021 Schedule

Apr. 1 – Moniteau

Apr. 7 – at Sharon

Apr. 9 – Grove City

Apr. 10 – Mercer

Apr. 12 – at Conneaut

Apr. 14 – Slippery Rock

Apr. 16 – West Middlesex

Apr. 17 – at Laurel

Apr. 19 – at Greenville

Apr. 21 – at Meadville

Apr. 26 – Oil City

Apr. 28 – Sharon

May 3 – at Grove City

May 5 – Conneaut

May 10 – at Slippery Rock

May 12 – Greenville

May 14 – at Sharpsville

May 17 – Meadville

May 19 – at Oil City

May 20 – Cranberry