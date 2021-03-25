Hickory baseball has high-hopes for a successful season

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – With five returning contributors from their district finalist team in 2019, the Hornets expect to contend for the district championship once again.
“There’s a ton of excitement and enthusiasm entering this season,” states coach Robert States. “We have a talented team that has a good mix of older players with experience along with talented sophomores and freshmen. We’ll finally get to play on our brand-new, artificial turf field, which was ready ahead of last season.”
Four seniors are back, including Nick Osborne, who led the pitching staff in almost every category two years ago. Osborne finished with a 6-1 record and posted a 2.33 ERA in 36 innings of work. Osborne also hit for a .310 average (13-42) while driving in 13 runs.
Connor Evans (2B/P) and Matt Jordan (OF) each played in all 19 games as sophomores in 2019. Brandon Boyles (OF/P) is back as well for his senior campaign.
Clay Wiesen (SS) and Joey Fazzone (1B/P) return as juniors this year. Wiesen hit for a .377 average (23-61), scored 25 runs, hit 3 homers, closed out the year with 6 doubles and 19 RBIs as a freshman.
In 2019, the team hit for a combined average of .317 and had 55 extra base hits (21 of which were homeruns).
With the state title run that the Hickory basketball team has experienced, eight players haven’t yet practiced with the team. “Obviously, this presents issues in terms of preparation for the baseball season,” says States. “I’m excited at all the experience those guys are getting and to see how that can contribute to the winning culture we are trying to cultivate with the baseball team.”
Hickory Hornets baseball preview
Head Coach: Robert States, 1st year
2019 Record: 14-5 (6-2), 2nd place in Region 2
2021 Schedule
Apr. 1 – Moniteau
Apr. 7 – at Sharon
Apr. 9 – Grove City
Apr. 10 – Mercer
Apr. 12 – at Conneaut
Apr. 14 – Slippery Rock
Apr. 16 – West Middlesex
Apr. 17 – at Laurel
Apr. 19 – at Greenville
Apr. 21 – at Meadville
Apr. 26 – Oil City
Apr. 28 – Sharon
May 3 – at Grove City
May 5 – Conneaut
May 10 – at Slippery Rock
May 12 – Greenville
May 14 – at Sharpsville
May 17 – Meadville
May 19 – at Oil City
May 20 – Cranberry