HICKORY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Hickory senior Jason Basile committed to continue his swimming career at Ashland University.

Official! 📝👍 Congrats to District 10 Champ and All-State swimmer Jason Basile on committing to Ashland University today! 🏊🏼‍♂️ We are so proud of you! @ashlandeagles_ @AUSwimDive pic.twitter.com/Stu3qnrHop — HSD Athletics (@HSD_Athletics) January 28, 2022

Basile is a two-time District 10 champion in the 500-yard freestyle and two-time state qualifier. He finished in 7th place at last year’s state tournament.

Basile also holds the school record in the 500 free.