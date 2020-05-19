Hickory all-state standout makes college choice official

Hickory standout Donald Whitehead has committed to play college basketball at California University of Pennsylvania

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Hickory standout and WKBN Starting Five winner Donald Whitehead has committed to play college basketball at California University of Pennsylvania.

Earlier this year, he was named the Pennsylvania Basketball Coaches Association’s Player of the Year, as well as First Team All-State in Class 4A.

Whitehead averaged 21 points per game his senior season. He also added five assists and three steals per contest.

He ended his career second on Hickory’s all-time scoring list with 1,837 total points.

Before choosing to play for the Vulcans, Whitehead also considered Mercyhurst, Gannon, Pitt-Johnstown and Slippery Rock.