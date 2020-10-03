Hewlett powers Chaney past East in regular season finale

Chaney topped East 22-2 Friday night in week six of the high school football season.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney topped East 22-2 Friday night in week six of the high school football season.

Jason Hewlett rushed for 137 yards and a touchdown. He tossed a touchdown pass in the win.

Delshawn Petrosky added 53 yards on the ground, while Jamie Melton tallied 31.

Bryant Douglas caught a touchdown pass in the victory for the Cowboys.

Chaney amassed 270 yards of total offense, while East finished with 192 yards of total offense.

Chaney improves to 2-4 on the season, while East drops to 0-6.

