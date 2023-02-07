YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After taking control early in the first half, Chaney boys basketball took down Cardinal Mooney at home Tuesday night 60-46.

Before the game, those in attendance took part in “Light Up the Gym” for TEAM BK to observe a community wide moment of silence for Chaney head coach Marlon McGaughy and family after his wife Bev passed away after a long battle with breast cancer.

Both schools raised money through donations to receive a pink glow stick for the even, with all proceeds benefitting #TEAMBK.

Jason Hewlett led the Cowboys with a game-high 22 points in the win, with Josiah Gonzalez also scoring 15 points with three 3-pointers.

Matt Jones also reached double figures with 10 points, and Jashaun Holcomb scored 8 points off the bench.

For Mooney, Ashton O’Brien scored a team-high 15 points, Jaxon Menough added 12 and Rocco Turner would pitch in 11 points.

Chaney improves to 10-8 on the year and 4-2 in the Steel Valley Conference, while Mooney drops to 11-7 with a 1-3 conference record.