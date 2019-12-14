Breaking News
Watch Live: United Way Holiday Basketball Classic

WATCH: He’s Heating Up! McDonald standout goes wild for 46 as Blue Devils top Lakeview

Sports

Zach Rasile had his 4th game of at least 40 points as the Blue Devils topped Lakeview Saturday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald stayed unbeaten Saturday as the Blue Devils topped Lakeview in the United Way Holiday Basketball Classic 83-42.

Senior guard Zach Rasile torched the Bulldogs for 46 points in the win.

Rasile has scored over 40 points in 4 of McDonald’s first 5 games, including a 47 point effort just Friday night in a win over Lowellville.

Jake Portolese added 20 points as 12 rebounds for the Blue Devils.

Brenden Kilpatrick led the way for Lakeview with 11 points and 9 rebounds in the loss.

McDonald improves to 5-0 on the year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com