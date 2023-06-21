HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Ahead of Thursday’s NBA Draft, Kennedy Catholic head basketball coach Rick Mancino took a look back on having the best seat in the house for the Oscar Tshiebwe show during his time in Hermitage.

“He was, you know the old expression, a man among boys. He dominated,” Mancino said. “I mean, he was he was just bigger, stronger and faster than everybody on the floor.”

Now, on the eve of the NBA Draft, all eyes in the Valley are on the former Gatorade Player of the Year and McDonald’s All-American.

“I don’t know how you don’t take a chance on him, I mean he’s a winner,” Mancino said.

During his senior season, Tshiebwe put up insane numbers: averaging 23 points, 19 boards, five steals and three blocks a game on the way to a 6A state title.

“First of all, you’re going to get a kid who was the player of the year in college,” Mancino said. “You’re going to get someone who’s going to out-hustle everybody, someone who’s going to get every rebound. And he’s going to get a defensive rebound and run down the floor, and he’ll get the offensive rebound and finish it.”

From the Kennedy Catholic gym to West Virginia then Kentucky, where he won a national player of the year award and led the NCAA in rebounding back-to-back seasons, Tshiebwe is now on the verge of the ultimate goal, the NBA.

“It just makes me smile a little bit because everyone says you got to go to these big schools and stuff like that, but he was at Kennedy Catholic, a small school in Hermitage, Pa., and he was McDonald’s All-American, and he was probably one of the best players in the country easily,” Mancino said. “I definitely think Oscar is going to be playing basketball for some more years ahead and work harder every day.”

The 2023 NBA Draft is set to begin Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Barclays Center in New York, with festivities beginning at 8 p.m.