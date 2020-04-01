‘He’s a touchdown waiting to happen’: New Castle coach talks about NFL Draft prospect Geno Stone

Watch the entire 10 minute interview with New Castle head coach Joe Cowart below

NEW CASTLE, Pa (WKBN) – New Castle native Geno Stone is the latest Red Hurricane headed for the NFL Draft. The University of Iowa safety “has got everything,” according to his high school coach Joe Cowart.

Stone was a First Team All-State selection at New Castle and helped lead the Canes to three consecutive playoff appearances. He accounted for 34 total touchdowns his senior year and broke the school record with 10 interceptions in a single season.

Stone has played three years at Iowa with 126 career tackles and six interceptions in 32 games.

He declared for the NFL Draft after his junior season with the Hawkeyes.