AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch graduated several next-level players last year, including a couple of Division I players. But this year, the Falcons return over a half dozen with D-1 offers, not to mention a slew of others with D-2 and D-3 shots.

Now, Fitch is looking to bring all that talent together and make a run in one of the toughest regions in the state.

“We have all became closer, we have been going on visits together, just all of us coming together as seniors,” says senior running back Jamell James.

There is no shortage of talent for TJ Parker at Austintown. So far, seven players with Division 1 offers, with more likely to follow. But how does all that top talent translate to the field?

“That individual talent is great, but how does it fit in a team scheme?” And that is what our goal is, fitting all these individual talents into our team scheme and them understanding it is about 11,” Parker says, the head coach of the Falcons.

“It makes us better as a family because we look at this like a brotherhood,” senior wideout Cam Smith says. “It is not just about a single player or person it is about all of us.”

One person missing from that brotherhood is Big 22 alum Devin Sherwood. The Falcons all-time leading passer now playing on Saturdays at Virginia, holding eight school records to his name.

“You really don’t. When you have players like that that come across your program, it is really really hard to replace that,” Parker says. “I think you have guys step up in other areas and that you improve in other areas to lessen the burden in that position.”

That is where the Falcons backfield comes into play. Not only does DJ Williams return, who featured as a sophomore but Division 1 prospect, Jamell James returns after suffering a season-ending knee injury in April of last year.

“Man I have been itching,” says James. “Missed my last season. I have been working all summer ready to get back out there for sure.”

“Jamell is a special player,” Parker says. “You look at him and you think he is going to be a big bowling ball, which is, he but Jamell is very good in short space and very quick with a great quick burst.”

Fitch’s season ended last year at the hands of Hoban. But with plenty of talent, the Falcons say they want another shot at one of Ohio’s best.

“That is what we have been itching for is a game against Hoban,” Smith says. “Last year we got that, and I think this year we can get back to the same spot and hopefully come out on top. We have the guys to do it, the discipline to do it and we are really excited.”