Herron’s first youth football camp a “Boom”ing success at Warren Harding

The former Harding, Ohio State and NFL standout hosted a camp with nearly 250 kids Friday at Mollenkopf Stadium

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Summer football camps continue across the Valley and Daniel “Boom” Herron was back in town Friday, hosting his first youth camp free of charge at Warren Harding.

“This is a blast man,” Herron said. “Just to have this many kids from my hometown here.”

Herron was back in his element Friday night, interacting with nearly 250 kids, grades K-8, at Mollenkopf Stadium.

He’s just three years removed from a four-year NFL career. Before that, he was a standout for his hometown Raiders and the Buckeyes in Columbus.

“Going back home and you’re back on your field and you’re back in front of your family and friends,” Herron said. “All the kids that watch you, it’s a big deal for me.”

“I remember coaching him in basketball,” said Steve Arnold, current Warren Harding head football coach. “He was on the JV basketball team and when he wasn’t getting any reps on the court, he would be on the side doing push-ups and sit-ups.”

That drive made Herron the person he is today.

Friday’s camp was put on by “Beyond the Game,” which teaches kids important life lessons off the field.

Besides Herron, former Harding lineman James Daniels, now an offensive lineman with the Chicago Bears, was also on hand.

“The thing about Warren Harding, everybody wants to come back and help,” Daniels said. “When you have people that are willing to come back and help, it means so much. So I think it is really neat.”

“This is the first year and we just want it to get bigger each year,” Herron said. “So, looking forward to it.”