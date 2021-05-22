Hernandez’s homer in 10th gives Indians win over Twins

Sports

César Hernández hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning off Alex Colomé

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Cleveland Indians teammates douse Cesar Hernandez, center, after he hit the winning two-run home run in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Indians teammates douse Cesar Hernandez, center, after he hit the winning two-run home run in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — César Hernández hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning off Alex Colomé, giving the Cleveland Indians a 5-3 victory over Minnesota that dropped the Twins to 0-8 in extra-inning games this season.

Hernández’s first career game-ending home run led off the 10th and sliced over the right-field wall to scored Austin Hedges, who started at second base under pandemic rules.

Colomé also gave up Jordan Luplow’s leadoff homer in the 10th inning of a 5-3 loss at Cleveland on April 26.

James Karinchak got four outs, finishing a  4 2/3 hitless scoreless Indians bullpen behind Shane Bieber.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com