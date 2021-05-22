Hernandez’s homer in 10th gives Indians win over Twins

Cleveland Indians teammates douse Cesar Hernandez, center, after he hit the winning two-run home run in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

César Hernández hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning off Alex Colomé

CLEVELAND (AP) — César Hernández hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning off Alex Colomé, giving the Cleveland Indians a 5-3 victory over Minnesota that dropped the Twins to 0-8 in extra-inning games this season.

Hernández’s first career game-ending home run led off the 10th and sliced over the right-field wall to scored Austin Hedges, who started at second base under pandemic rules.

Colomé also gave up Jordan Luplow’s leadoff homer in the 10th inning of a 5-3 loss at Cleveland on April 26.

James Karinchak got four outs, finishing a 4 2/3 hitless scoreless Indians bullpen behind Shane Bieber.