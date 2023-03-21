HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Chuck Carr was one of the best high school football players in Mercer County history. On Tuesday, he was the victim of a deadly shooting, found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at just 24 years old.

Watch the video above for a look back at his record-breaking high school football career.

In 2016, he rushed for over 2,200 yards, accounted for 42 touchdowns, and helped lead Hickory to four consecutive District Ten championships.

Carr would graduate with a staggering 6,847 career yards, shattering the school record at Hickory and making him Mercer County’s all-time leading rusher.

It’s a record that stands today and may never be broken, Carr was also a two-time member of the WKBN Big 22 and was named Pennsylvania Player of the Year during his senior season.

He would continue his football career on scholarship at the California University of Pennsylvania, but he spent just two years in the Vulcans program, playing in just seven collegiate games.

Police Chief Adam Piccirillo said they were able to identify the suspect in Carr’s death as Zechariah Aheven Sewell, 27, of Hermitage. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, and police are actively searching for him.