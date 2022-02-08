BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinal Mooney boys basketball team held Boardman to just 14 second half points as the Cardinals topped the Spartans 53-43 Tuesday night.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

Boardman led by three at the break but Mooney outscored the Spartans 19-7 in the 3rd quarter to take the lead and never gave it back.

Mick Hergenrother led the Cardinals with 23 points while Rocco Turner added 14.

For Boardman, Nico Holzschuh had a team-high 8 points.

With the win, Mooney imrpoves to 11-7 while Boardman falls to 10-7.