Here’s how the Cleveland Browns can clinch a playoff berth this weekend

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield reacts after the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Browns 47-42 during an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

The Browns will visit the New York Jets at 1 p.m. Sunday on WKBN-27

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Currently posting a record of 10-4, the Cleveland Browns can officially clinch their first playoff berth in 17 years this weekend.

Here are the various ways that Cleveland can punch a ticket to the postseason:

Browns beat Jets. Colts lose to Steelers OR Browns beat Jets. Dolphins lose to or tie with Raiders OR Browns beat Jets. Ravens lose to or tie with Giants OR Browns tie Jets. Dolphins lose to Raiders OR Browns tie Jets. Ravens lose to Giants.

The Browns will visit the New York Jets at 1 p.m. Sunday on WKBN-27.