Here’s how the Cleveland Browns can clinch a playoff berth this weekend

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Currently posting a record of 10-4, the Cleveland Browns can officially clinch their first playoff berth in 17 years this weekend.
Here are the various ways that Cleveland can punch a ticket to the postseason:
- Browns beat Jets. Colts lose to Steelers OR
- Browns beat Jets. Dolphins lose to or tie with Raiders OR
- Browns beat Jets. Ravens lose to or tie with Giants OR
- Browns tie Jets. Dolphins lose to Raiders OR
- Browns tie Jets. Ravens lose to Giants.
The Browns will visit the New York Jets at 1 p.m. Sunday on WKBN-27.
