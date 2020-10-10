Henwood, Sharpsville slip past Greenville

Sharpsville moves to 2-3 on the season, while Greenville falls to 0-5

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Sharpsville Blue Devils got win #2 on the season Friday night, defeating Greenville 24-14.

Danny Henwood scored twice for the Blue Devils in the win while Chris Roth also added a score.

Mason Dickens and Cole Karpinski each found the end zone in a losing effort for the Trojans.

Sharpsville moves to 2-3 on the season, while Greenville falls to 0-5.

