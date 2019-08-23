Hickory explodes for 2 early scores

Blue Devils are looking at evening up the series at 25 wins apiece

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Bill Dungee begins his first game as the Hornets’ head coach. His Hickory bunch jumped out to an early 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter at Sharpsville.

On the third play from scrimmage, Michael Henwood raced 69 yards to escape the Blue Devil pass rush to score the game’s first touchdown. Following a Blue Devil punt, Henwood tosses a 59-yard pass to the Hornets’ sophomore wide out Ramarion Whitehead. The Hornets’ first eight offensive plays results in two touchdown scores.

SCORING CHART

First Quarter

H – Michael Henwood, 69-yard TD run (H 7-0, 10:31)

H – Ramarion Whitehead, 59-yard TD catch from Michael Henwood (H 14-0, 6:50)