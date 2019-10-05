Henning’s special night helps Western Reserve notch 5th win

Western Reserve has scored more than 50 points three times this year

Todd Henning scored 4 touchdowns; 3 of which were on special teams

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve continues their win streak as the Blue Devils topple Sebring, 56-0. Reserve (5-1) has now won their last five contests since falling narrowly to Southeast (17-15) in the opener.

Todd Henning had a special night on special teams as he returned three punt returns for touchdowns. He returned his three kicks for 174 yards (58 avg). Henning also scored the first touchdown of the game by catching Nick Cavoulas’ 48-yard completion for six points. Henning finished his night with 34 yards rushing (on 3 carries), 67 yards receiving (on 3 catches) and 4 touchdowns.

Russ Adair scored on each of his rushes for 97 yards in the second half. Jimmy Mayberry gained 90 yards on 6 totes.

Sebring falls to 2-4 after their third straight loss this evening. In their two wins, the Trojans averaged 36 points per game. In their four losses, they’ve scored just 30 points total. Tonight, Sebring’s QB Zane Peterson ran for 87 yards on 20 attempts. Peterson also completed 6 passes for 32 yards.

Next week, Sebring will head to McDonald to face another Blue Devil team.

The Blue Devils will play their next two games at home with Waterloo and Lowellville both come calling.

SCORING CHART

Western Reserve, 56-0

First Quarter

W – Todd Henning, 48-yard TD catch from Nick Cavoulas (W 8-0, 6:05)

W – Todd Henning, 38-yard punt return for TD (W 15-0, 4:04)

Second Quarter

W – Josh Miller, 46-yard TD catch from Nick Cavoulas (W 22-0, 10:48)

W – Todd Henning, 60-yard punt return for TD (W 29-0, 9:12)

W – Jimmy Mayberry, 43-yard TD (W 36-0, 5:40)

W – Todd Henning, 76-yard punt return for TD (W 43-0, 1:37)

Third Quarter

W – Russ Adair, 22-yard TD run (W 49-0), 9:18)

W – Russ Adair, 75-yard TD run (W 56-0), 3:07)