BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Luke Henning scored four total touchdowns, all in the first half, as Western Reserve picked up a Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference – Scarlet Tier victory Friday night, 28-14 over Mineral Ridge.

Jack Darney and Alec Abrams both pulled in touchdown passes from Henning in the first half. Henning rushed in for the other two.

Ian Erb and Brady Balestrino each added scores for Mineral Ridge in a losing effort.

Mineral Ridge (5-4) will host McDonald in week 10. Western Reserve (7-2) will visit Jackson-Milton.