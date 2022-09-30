BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Luke Henning scored four rushing touchdowns in a 27-19 Western Reserve victory over McDonald Friday night.

McDonald held a 13-0 lead midway through the second quarter before Reserve outscored them 27-6 the rest of the way.

McDonald (2-5) will host Lowellville in week eight. Western Reserve (2-5) will be at home against Springfield.