BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Luke Henning scored four rushing touchdowns in a 27-19 Western Reserve victory over McDonald Friday night.
McDonald held a 13-0 lead midway through the second quarter before Reserve outscored them 27-6 the rest of the way.
McDonald (2-5) will host Lowellville in week eight. Western Reserve (2-5) will be at home against Springfield.
