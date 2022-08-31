CLEVELAND (AP) – Gunnar Henderson homered in his major league debut and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-0.



The 21-year-old Henderson was called up from Triple-A Norfolk earlier in the day.

He homered to lead off the fourth inning against Triston McKenzie.



The game’s No. 1 prospect according to Baseball America drove a 2-2 pitch to right-center field for his first big league hit.



He singled in the ninth and went 2-for-4. Ramón Urías hit a two-run homer in the eighth and had three RBIs while Jordan Lyles held the Guardians to four hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings.