BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch steps out of conference to hand Lake Center Christian a 68-36 setback. The Warriors drained 13 three-point baskets in the win.
Jaxon Hendershott sank seven three-pointers to pace West Branch with 25 points. Dru DeShields added 14 (5-6 FT) and Nick Wilson also registered double-digits with 11 points.
The Warriors improve to 12-2 overall with a rivalry game with Salem set for Friday.
Lake Center Christian falls to 3-13 as they dropped their fourth consecutive game.
The Tigers were led by their senior Ethan Bower, who scored 10 points.
Lake Center Christian returns home to face Mogadore on Friday.