BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch steps out of conference to hand Lake Center Christian a 68-36 setback. The Warriors drained 13 three-point baskets in the win.

Jaxon Hendershott sank seven three-pointers to pace West Branch with 25 points. Dru DeShields added 14 (5-6 FT) and Nick Wilson also registered double-digits with 11 points.

The Warriors improve to 12-2 overall with a rivalry game with Salem set for Friday.

Lake Center Christian falls to 3-13 as they dropped their fourth consecutive game.

The Tigers were led by their senior Ethan Bower, who scored 10 points.

Lake Center Christian returns home to face Mogadore on Friday.